US President Donald Trump has paid $5.6 million to author E. Jean Carroll following a civil trial in which a jury found him liable for sexual assault and defamation, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan confirmed that the damages awarded by the jury had been paid, relating to the verdict issued in May 2023.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that E. Jean Carroll has received the damages awarded to her by the jury following this decision,” Kaplan said.

The payment follows a decision by the US Supreme Court in late June to reject Trump’s appeal, leaving the original ruling in place. A federal judge subsequently ordered the payment to be made.

Carroll, 82, a former journalist and Elle magazine columnist, accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a fitting room at a New York department store in 1996. She made the allegation publicly in 2019 after publishing a book detailing her claim.

Trump denied the allegation and described Carroll’s claims as false, calling her accusations a “set-up case” and referring to her as “corrupt”.

A separate defamation case brought by Carroll against Trump resulted in a jury ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages. The decision was upheld by an appeals court, although the payment remains subject to further legal proceedings if the Supreme Court agrees to review the case.

The latest payment relates to the first civil case, in which a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation but did not find him liable for rape under the legal definition used in the trial.

Trump has continued to deny wrongdoing and has criticised the legal cases brought against him. The rulings concern civil liability and do not constitute criminal convictions.