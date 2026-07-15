Coral S.A. shines at 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards

Coral S.A., which operates in the Cypriot market under the trading name Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee), was honoured at the 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards, held on July 9, 2026, at the Hilton Nicosia. The event was held under the auspices of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

The award recognises Coral’s investment presence in Cyprus, its contribution to the local economy and its steadfast commitment to the development of the country’s energy retail sector through quality products, enhanced services, continuous investment in infrastructure and a long-term approach to the Cypriot market.

Since entering the Cypriot market in 2017, Coral Cyprus has significantly expanded its presence, investing approximately €40 million. Today, the company operates a nationwide network of 42 Shell-branded service stations, having substantially strengthened its presence from the more than 20 stations it took over during the initial phase of its operations in the country.

This growth is supported by an extensive ecosystem of partners, service station operators and employees who contribute every day to serving motorists across Cyprus. At the same time, Coral Cyprus continues to transform the role of its service stations into modern customer service destinations, offering high-quality fuels, practical solutions and innovative services that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, highlighted the commitment and collaboration reflected by the accolade.

“It is a great honour for Coral S.A. and, by extension, Coral Cyprus to receive this recognition at the Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards,” he said.

“This distinction represents meaningful recognition of our long-standing commitment to Cyprus, its economy and its people. It reflects not only our business journey, but also a path of continuous investment, trust and collaboration with our customers, service station operators, partners and the communities we serve,” he continued.

“Cyprus is a market of strategic importance to us. Its geographical location, stable business environment, status as a Member State of the European Union and the quality of professional relationships that characterise the local market, create a strong foundation for long-term growth.

“With the support of the Coral Group and the Motor Oil Hellas Group, we will continue to invest in the expansion of our network, our people and integrated service solutions, with the aim of remaining the most reliable energy partner for motorists in Cyprus.”

The award also highlights Coral Cyprus’ contribution to the country’s wider business ecosystem through investments in infrastructure, service upgrades, digital solutions, loyalty programmes and partnerships that improve the everyday experience of motorists and businesses alike.

A commitment to continuous development

At a time when the energy sector is undergoing transformation, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, technology and changing consumer expectations, Coral Cyprus remains committed to the continuous development of its network and services. The Company’s goal is to contribute actively to the advancement of the energy sector and modern mobility services in Cyprus, creating lasting value for customers, employees, partners and society.

About Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee)

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) has operated in the Cypriot market since 2017 and is the official licensee of the Shell trademark in Cyprus, as a member of the Coral Group and the Motor Oil Hellas Group. Today, it manages a nationwide network of 42 Shell-branded service stations, providing high-quality fuels, products and services for the everyday needs of motorists. The company has invested approximately €40 million in the Cypriot market, strengthening its network, upgrading its infrastructure and transforming its service stations into modern customer service destinations. At the Group level, Coral operates an extensive network of approximately 900 service stations in Greece and maintains a growing presence across south-east Europe, including Cyprus, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia and Albania.

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