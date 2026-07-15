A dead bottlenose dolphin has washed up on the coast of Akamas with the cause of death remaining unknown.

The incident was reported on Wednesday after photographs of the animal were published by the East Med Sea Life group.

The species is among the largest dolphins found in the Mediterranean, reaching lengths of up to four metres and weights of around 500 kilograms.

It is recognised by its short snout and grey colouring and commonly inhabits coastal waters.

Bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) are frequently observed around Cyprus and are among the most common cetacean species recorded in the island’s waters.

Recent sightings of dolphins in Cypriot waters have been described by authorities as a positive indication for marine conditions, while boat operators have been reminded to maintain safe distances and reduce speed when encountering marine mammals.

Dolphins are protected under Cypriot and European legislation, with authorities advising against actions that could disturb or harm them.