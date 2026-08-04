Police arrested 19 people and issued 356 traffic fines during a nationwide operation on Monday night, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a police statement, officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas as part of efforts to prevent serious crime, maintain public order and strengthen public safety.

The 19 arrests concerned a range of offences, including illegal residence in the Republic, unlawful possession of drugs, resisting arrest and failure to appear before court.

During the operation, officers stopped 686 vehicles and checked 854 people travelling in them.

Police also inspected 44 premises as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, resulting in four reports.

Traffic checks led to 356 fines for various offences, while a further 11 suspected traffic violations are under investigation.

Of the fines issued, 150 concerned speeding. Police also impounded eight vehicles.

A total of 90 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in four reports, while five preliminary drug tests were conducted, one of which returned a positive result.

Police said such operations would continue daily through an increased presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action aimed at preventing crime, protecting the public and maintaining order.