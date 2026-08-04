Ayia Napa’s Nissi Beach secures second spot in European beach index

Cyprus’ Nissi Beach has been ranked the second best beach in Europe for 2026, offering another boost to the island’s tourism appeal as officials say the sector has returned to a stable recovery path despite recent regional challenges.

The ranking, compiled by UK travel insurance specialists Quotezone, placed Nissi Beach second only to Mogren Beach in Montenegro, with Cyprus outperforming many of Europe’s better-known holiday destinations.

The recognition comes less than a week after Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said Cyprus tourism is now on a stable recovery path, following the publication of the latest tourism revenue figures by the Statistical Service.

Quotezone’s 2026 European Beach Index assessed ten beaches across popular holiday destinations using criteria including sea and air temperatures, five-star visitor reviews, accommodation costs, drink prices and proximity to the nearest airport.

Montenegro’s Mogren Beach topped the rankings, benefiting from its Adriatic coastline, warm summer weather and comparatively low holiday costs.

According to the study, a three-day stay in Budva, the area surrounding Mogren Beach, costs just under £195, while a draft beer is available for less than £1.50, making it one of Europe’s most affordable beach destinations.

Nissi Beach, which topped the ranking last year, retained its position among Europe’s elite thanks to its turquoise waters, average summer sea temperatures exceeding 27 degrees Celsius and average air temperatures approaching 29 degrees Celsius.

The study said Cyprus remained a favourite among holidaymakers because of its lively resort atmosphere and golden sandy beaches.

However, it explained that higher accommodation costs, averaging £318.85 for a three-day stay, pushed Nissi Beach into second place behind Montenegro.

Third place went to Playa de Maspalomas in Gran Canaria, which the index praised for its consistently high review scores, year-round sunshine and more than 5,000 five-star reviews.

The latest recognition for Nissi Beach coincides with growing optimism about Cyprus’ tourism sector after a difficult start to the year caused by regional instability.

Last week, Koumis said the 4.8 per cent decline in tourism revenue recorded in May compared with the record-breaking figures of 2025 was not excessive, while revenue remained 14.4 per cent higher than in May 2024.

He also pointed out that the decline in tourism revenue for the January to May period had narrowed to 16.5 per cent, compared with 23.9 per cent reported after the first four months of the year.

“The statistical measurement confirms that the tourism sector is without doubt now on a stable path, and proves that the coordinated and targeted actions of the government, always in cooperation with our country’s tourism industry, had a positive impact on the sector,” Koumis said.

He added that the improvement of 7.4 percentage points between the first four and first five months of the year reflected “the gradual and now established recovery of the sector.”

Koumis also stressed that Cyprus had been forced to manage “a very difficult situation in relation to tourism, the most difficult of recent decades,” after heightened regional tensions created uncertainty among travellers.

The minister explained that the government’s priority had been to preserve Cyprus’ reputation as a safe destination while maintaining airline capacity and organised travel programmes.

“Maintaining close contact with the country’s strategic partners so they would retain their programmes, as well as sending messages about the safety that has characterised and continues to characterise our country as a tourism destination, were, I would say, the leading actions during the previous period,” Koumis stated.

Despite pressure on some tourism businesses, the deputy minister said hotel occupancy levels compared favourably with competing destinations and rejected claims that average occupancy of around 85 per cent during July should be viewed negatively.

He also highlighted that Cyprus recorded the largest increase in overnight stays in the European Union between 2023 and 2024, with growth of 14.5 per cent, underscoring the island’s continued appeal to international visitors.

Looking ahead, Koumis expressed confidence that tourism performance would strengthen further during the remainder of the year.

“The messages we are receiving from our strategic partners abroad are only positive,” he said.