Cyprus Airways has signed a new agreement with Bird Aviation for the provision of heavy aircraft maintenance services, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two Cyprus-based aviation companies as both continue to expand their operations.

The airline said the agreement will see Bird Aviation continue providing heavy technical support for the Cyprus Airways fleet through a range of scheduled maintenance services carried out at its facilities in Larnaca.

These services include periodic inspections and other scheduled technical work, ensuring that aircraft remain available for operations while meeting the highest technical and safety requirements.

Cyprus Airways said the renewed agreement reflects its continued investment in maintaining the highest technical standards, while ensuring the ongoing efficiency, reliability and availability of its fleet.

The airline added that as it continues to expand its route network and upgrade passenger services, dependable technical support remains a central pillar of its operational strategy.

“Safety, reliability and operational excellence are the cornerstones of the experience Cyprus Airways offers,” said Cyprus Airways chief executive Thanos Paschalis.

“Our partnership with Bird Aviation has been built on mutual trust, expertise and our shared commitment to the highest industry standards,” he added.

“As we continue to grow and expand our network, we are particularly pleased to strengthen this partnership further, ensuring that our passengers continue to enjoy a safe and reliable travel experience,” Paschalis stated.

Bird Aviation chief executive Frederic Pralus said the agreement demonstrates the strength of the relationship the two companies have developed over the years.

“The agreement reflects the strong relationship our teams have built over the years and our shared dedication to safety and operational excellence, while also serving as a positive example of how cooperation between Cyprus-based aviation companies can support the development of the domestic aviation sector,” Pralus said.

The latest agreement comes just days after Bird Aviation announced another significant expansion of its maintenance business, underlining the growing importance of its Larnaca facilities within the European aviation industry.

Last week, Bird Aviation announced that it had signed a long-term agreement with low-cost carrier easyJet to provide scheduled aircraft maintenance services from its facilities in Larnaca, reinforcing Cyprus’ position as a regional aviation maintenance hub.

That agreement has an initial duration of seven years, with an option to extend it for a further three years.

Under the easyJet contract, Bird Aviation will operate two dedicated maintenance lines carrying out scheduled heavy maintenance checks on the airline’s Airbus A320 family aircraft, with all work taking place at its facilities in Cyprus.

The company said the agreement builds on its long-standing relationship with easyJet and establishes a stable framework for the continued delivery of heavy maintenance services.

Bird Aviation also said the deal will further strengthen the role of its Larnaca maintenance base in supporting easyJet’s fleet maintenance programme over the coming years.

Taken together, the Cyprus Airways and easyJet agreements reinforce Bird Aviation’s expanding role as a major aircraft maintenance provider and highlight the growing significance of Cyprus as a centre for heavy aircraft maintenance and technical support in the eastern Mediterranean.