Scottish actor Clive Russell, most famous for playing Brynden Tully, known as “The Blackfish”, in Game of Thrones, will be attending Cyprus Comic Con in October, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Cyprus Comic Con is an annual convention that celebrates comics, gaming, cosplay and other aspects of pop culture. It takes place at the Cyprus State Fair grounds in Nicosia, set for October 2 to 4 this year.

Russell recently appeared in the second season of the Netflix series One Piece, adapted from the Japanese manga series, as the caretaker of a giant whale named Laboon and a lighthouse keeper. He is also known for his roles in the series Ripper Street, Happiness and Outlander.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to see Clive Russell and participate in scheduled guest activities,” Comic Con said in a statement. It added that official guest tokens are necessary to meet Russell and get his autograph or take a photo with him.

Other guests that have been announced for the convention include voice actors Maxence Cazorla, Rich Keeble and Kirsty Rider, who contributed to the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and cosplayers Leon Chiro and Taryn.

The organisation added that additional lineup announcements can be expected in the coming days.