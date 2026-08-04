Those looking for dancing events in Cyprus have to go on a rather exhausting hunt, as the events are few and rare. This summer, though, a party where you can dance and that is full of summer vibes returns to Paphos. Nostalgia Parties heads back to Polis Chrysochou in the quaint Paphos district this month for an epic summer party.

“After an epic debut last summer,” say organisers, “Nostalgia Parties is returning to Polis for the second time. We’re bringing the Ultimate Disco Party to the Magic Oak Bar in Polis – and you’re invited to dance under the stars and the majestic Oak Tree!”

The Nostalgia Disco Party – Polis Chrysochous takes place in the hea(r)t of the August holidays, on Saturday, August 15, returning to the garden of The Magic Oak. The evening fun will begin at 8pm, and until just after midnight, the venue will fill with favourite tunes from the 70s and 80s.

A night of disco, funk, new wave, classic pop rock and retro hits will be the perfect opportunity for those seeking a good boogie. DJ Loco will warm up the crowd with a special set before DJ Claudio takes over the decks, leading party-goers into a dance frenzy.

Mark your calendars for August 15 if you are in Paphos and get ready for “non-stop good vibes, dancing and pure nostalgia,” as organisers say. Plus, the party welcomes all – children and families included!

Nostalgia Disco Party – Polis Chrysochous

70s and 80s disco, retro party with DJs Loco and Claudio. Event by Nostalgia Parties. August 15. The Magic Oak, Polis Chrysochous, Paphos. 8pm-12.30am. €10. Tel: 99-845761, 99-498642. Facebook event: Nostalgia Disco Party – Polis Chrysochous