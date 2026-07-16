Rare protests erupted in Ukraine on Thursday over the dismissal of defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov as a dispute between the reformer and Kyiv’s top general spilled into the open during the president’s second overhaul of his wartime cabinet in a year.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s reshuffle has fuelled public anger over his exclusion of Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech expert who has aimed to reshape Kyiv’s outmanned army into a more efficient fighting force to take on Russia.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in the capital Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities to demand an explanation, and a senior commander of Kyiv’s air war resigned.

A new government under energy executive Sergii Koretskyi could see current interior minister Ihor Klymenko replace Fedorov, lawmakers said, a move that has rattled faith in Zelenskiy’s leadership.

FEDOROV ACCUSES ARMY CHIEF OF SPLITTING COUNTRY

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Fedorov said he had declined an offer from Zelenskiy to serve as an adviser and accused army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of blocking ministry initiatives and failing to address problems directly.

“Instead of working out how to defeat Russia, he has figured out how to split the country,” he said, dressed in his trademark casual T-shirt and jeans.

Syrskyi, 60, has been in post since early 2024 but has faced criticism for a rigid command style which some service members have said results in high troop losses.

Ukraine’s General Staff did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Zelenskiy has not yet publicly commented on the move to drop Fedorov. On Wednesday, he told reporters that he expected the defence ministry and the military to work on key issues with greater unity.

While Koretskyi was approved on Thursday, parliamentary votes on other ministers are less certain to pass.

DRONE WARFARE LEADER RESIGNS IN RESPONSE

Ukraine is in its best battlefield position since late 2022, striking Russia’s oil sector and military logistics in drone and missile attacks that have weakened Moscow’s war machine.

But Kyiv’s forces still face grinding Russian advances in the east amid a critical shortage of ground troops, as well as a lack of air defences as Moscow steps up strikes with ballistic missiles.

“In difficult moments, Zelensky behaves like a hero,” wrote Vitalii Sych, chief editor of Ukrainian outlet NV. “But we should not forget that difficult moments are often caused by his idiotic decisions.”

Pavlo Yelizarov, a deputy commander of Ukraine’s air force and a key leader in drone warfare, said he was stepping down in response to Fedorov’s dismissal – calling it “a great evil” for Ukraine’s defence.

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin was monitoring the reshuffle, but that a new premier or defence minister would make no difference unless Kyiv was ready for a “responsible decision” leading to a peace settlement.

DEMONSTRATION NEAR PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

In Kyiv, more than 1,000 protesters rallied outside Zelenskiy’s office to chants of “Shame!” and carrying placards with phrases like, “For what?” and “The Russians are celebrating”.

The scene was reminiscent of major protests last July, when a public outcry forced Zelenskiy to reverse an unpopular measure stripping anti-corruption agencies of their independence.

“We’re in favour of an upgrade – not a downgrade,” said a protester who identified himself as Ali, who described Fedorov as an effective and modern manager.

“We see results, we see clear progress in our fight for freedom.”

Other protesters demanded that Zelenskiy oust Syrskyi instead.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote in parliament, support for Fedorov had flooded in from prominent public figures and service members.

ZELENSKIY SAYS GOVERNMENT NEEDS RENEWAL

Fedorov, who had previously served as Ukraine’s first digital transformation minister, has been credited with cutting bureaucracy, boosting drone warfare and pursuing a data-driven strategy to exhaust Russian forces.

But supporters say his attempts to clean up defence ​procurement have angered parts ⁠of the establishment. He has also been criticised for failing to deliver quickly enough on his pledge to reform recruitment.

Zelenskiy announced his latest shake-up to widespread shock on Sunday, arguing the government and law enforcement agencies needed “renewal”.

Koretskyi, in a post on X, said his government’s main task would be to “fully equip” the army with a range of drones, scale up Ukraine’s defence sector, as well as prepare for another winter of Russian strikes on the power grid.