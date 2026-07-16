Porsche Cyprus is pleased to announce the availability of the new Macan Advanced Package, offering customers an enhanced combination of luxury, comfort and technology. Carefully curated to elevate the driving experience, the package brings together some of the Macan’s most sought-after features in one comprehensive offering.

The Macan Advanced Package includes a free choice from the Shades and Contrasts exterior colour categories, allowing customers to personalise their vehicle to reflect their individual style. Inside, the Black Leather Interior Package creates a refined cabin atmosphere, complemented by 14-way electric Comfort Seats for the driver and front passenger, providing exceptional support and adjustability. To further enhance everyday driving and long-distance journeys alike, the package features a Panoramic Roof System, filling the cabin with natural light and creating an even greater sense of space.

Advanced technology is at the heart of the package, with Matrix LED headlights delivering outstanding visibility and intelligent illumination. Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors improve comfort and reduce glare, while Power Steering Plus ensures effortless manoeuvrability at lower speeds without compromising precision on the open road.

The driving experience is further refined with Adaptive Air Suspension with levelling system and height adjustment, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), offering an exceptional balance of comfort, stability and dynamic performance across a variety of driving conditions. Completing the package is the BOSE® Surround Sound System, delivering a rich, immersive audio experience that perfectly complements every journey.

The new Macan Advanced Package is now available and is included free of charge with the Macan Electric, providing customers with an exceptional range of premium features, and even greater value while enhancing every aspect of the driving experience. For more information or to arrange a test drive, customers are invited to book an appointment with the Porsche Cyprus team.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.