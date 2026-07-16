U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium on Sunday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

“We look forward to the final match on Sunday, and I know the president looks forward to attending,” Leavitt told reporters at a press conference.

“His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.”

Leavitt added that she did not know whether Trump had a favorite in the final but encouraged reporters to ask him. “I’m sure he’ll have a fun answer for you,” she said.

The U.S. president will also attend a FIFA reception at the Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, Leavitt added.