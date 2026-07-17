An appeal lodged against a prison sentence imposed for two accounts of attempted murder has been dismissed by the court of appeals, which ratified the 16-year sentences as not being excessive, it was announced on Friday.

In its decision issued on July 9, by which it upheld the ruling of the court of first instance, the court of appeals said the criminal court had taken into account the seriousness of the offences, during which a man and a six-year-old boy had been injured, as well as the mitigating evidence.

The man had faced seven charges for offences in December 2022 in Larnaca, including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and carrying a class A firearm and ammunition.

The appellant had admitted all charges before the criminal court, which had sentenced him to seven years for conspiracy to murder, 16 each for the two charges of attempted murder and six years each for the firearm and ammunition.

In his appeal, the man said the criminal court should not have imposed the same sentence for both charges of attempted murder and that 16 years in prison was an excessive sentence.

The court of appeals dismissed both reasons for the appeal.

It also pointed out that both the target and the child in the car had been seriously injured and that the boy was still being monitored by a clinical psychologist.