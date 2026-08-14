Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday accused Greece, Cyprus and Israel of forming a security alliance aimed at containing Turkey, as Ankara defended its own emerging defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati, Fidan contrasted the recently announced Turkish, Saudi and Pakistani cooperation with what he described as an existing alignment between Athens, Nicosia and Jerusalem.

“Before we signed our own alliance, Israel, the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece came together and created a security alliance in the Mediterranean,” he said.

Fidan said the purpose of the three-way cooperation was evident, pointing to the geographical positioning of Turkey and Egypt on either side of the Levant.

“The goal of this alliance is clear,” he said.

He was referring to the new defence cooperation between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which Ankara has presented as a regional arrangement rather than a pact directed against another country.

Fidan said the initiative was intended to increase cooperation, allow countries in the region to take greater responsibility for their own security and strengthen deterrence.

He said Egypt was being consulted over possible participation, describing it as a “natural partner” for Turkey.

The remarks come as cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel has expanded beyond their established political and energy ties.

In June, the three countries and the United States launched the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Centre in Houston, with plans for cooperation on energy security, offshore gas, infrastructure, research and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The initiative forms part of the 3+1 framework involving Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US.

Officials have presented the cooperation as a means of strengthening regional energy security and economic connectivity.

Israeli defence ministry director general Amir Baram further remarked in July that Cyprus and Greece could form part of a wider security and economic network stretching from India and the Gulf to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has previously objected to the growing cooperation. In April, Fidan accused Greece of pursuing “extremely dangerous policies” and described the developing regional alignment as potentially aimed at “encircling Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Cyprus rejected those claims, while Greece said its partnerships were peaceful and “not directed against third parties”.