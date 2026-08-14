The myths, legends and traditions of Cyprus continue their journey, making a stop in Ayia Napa following a successful Nicosia launch. The press and information office’s exhibition Myths of Cyprus is now on at the museum grounds of the Ayia Napa Medieval Monastery, where until early November it will share insights into the folk tales and protagonists of the island.

Hosted by the Saint Epipanios Cultural Academy – Research Centre, the exhibition invites visitors to get to know Cyprus through mythology, traditions and shared cultural memory.

“Through a contemporary and immersive exhibition experience,” say organisers, “visitors journey to familiar as well as lesser-known corners of our island, encounter mythical figures and strange creatures, and discover magical places that continue to live on through the stories and traditions of our people. Stories passed down from generation to generation take on a new form, reminding us that myths do not belong only to the past.”

Myths of Cyprus

Exhibition with well-known mythical figures from Cypriot folk history. By the Press and Information Office. Until November 8. Museum Grounds of the Ayia Napa Medieval Monastery, Ayia Napa. Monday – Friday: 10am-2pm and 5pm-7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday: 4pm-8pm. Tel: 22-801180. www.pio.gov.cy