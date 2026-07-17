Outdoor films, screened under the warm, starry night sky, are a favourite summer activity. This season, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy films from around the world in some of Cyprus’ most charming locations.

The Petridio Foundation brings back its Cinema By the Sea event series for four nights of movie magic with the sound of the waves as its background. A large screen will be set up at two different beaches this July and August.

First up at the Geroskipou Municipal Beach on Tuesday, July 21 and then at Venus Blue Beach on the following Tuesday, July 28. One more screening at the Geroskipou location will follow in mid-August (on August 12) and then a final screening at Venus Blue Beach on August 19.

The screening programme is yet to be announced, as the organisers are in the final stages of preparations. They advise film-goers to dress in comfortable attire, flip flops, and to bring their summer mood! Plus, the evenings are offered with free admission.

Cinema By the Sea

Four film screenings at the beach. July 21 and August 12. Geroskipou Municipal Beach, Limassol. July 28 and August 19. Venus Blue Beach, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free admission. www.petridioidrima.org