Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Friday said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ forthcoming visit to the island will allow the island’s two sides to “understand each other better”.

He said he “welcomes” Guterres’ forthcoming visit, and that he has “previously stated our support for [his] efforts”.

“This visit is also significant because it marks the first time in 16 years that a UN secretary-general will visit the island and meet the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders,” he said.

He added that “as is known, since taking office, we have emphasised the importance of addressing many issues in Nicosia”, and that as such, “we believe it is appropriate that this be planned at the highest level, with the participation of the secretary-general”.

“Of course, confidence building measures and the ideas expressed by the secretary-general after [the most recent round of negotiations in earnest in] Crans-Montana, regarding his ‘this time it must be different’ approach will also be evaluated in these meetings,” he said.

The meetings involving Guterres, he said, “will be meaningful in terms of both parties understanding each other better, the United Nations understanding the sides’ positions, its taking note of them, and determining the efforts’ direction”.

“Speaking on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot side, I deem it necessary to reiterate that we support the secretary-general’s efforts and will continue to contribute to these efforts with sincerity and seriousness,” he said.

Guterres will arrive on the island on the evening of July 27, before meeting both Christodoulides and Erhurman at their official residences, visiting the Committee on Missing Persions (CMP), and holding an evening meal with both leaders on July 28. He will then hold a trilateral meeting with both leaders on July 29.