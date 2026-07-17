The completion of roadworks in Konia will be delayed a few days due to technical problems encountered by the contractor laying the asphalt, Paphos acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Friday.

Onisiforou told the Cyprus News Agency that laying asphalt would resume on Monday and the road would be fully open to traffic on Tuesday.

Following complaints by motorists over the delays, Onisiforou assured the municipality was closely monitoring works so that a high quality and safe project was delivered.