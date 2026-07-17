Seatrack systems installed on beaches to give people with mobility disabilities safe access to the sea are being damaged through misuse, sometimes preventing wheelchair users from entering the water, the Cyprus paraplegic organisation warned on Friday.

The machines, which provide a rail system allowing a specialised chair to enter and exit the water, have been installed at around a dozen beaches across the island, including in Paphos, Yeroskipou, Limassol, Ayia Napa and Protaras.

The organisation funded the installations, but its president, Dimitris Lambrianidis, said damage caused by members of the public using the equipment incorrectly was creating issues for those who rely on it.

“I have been informed of a case where a paraplegic person had gone to the beach and could not enter the sea, as the machine had been damaged by able-bodied people,” Lambrianidis told news outlet Reporter.

He said some beachgoers sit, walk or allow children to play on the rails, despite the equipment being designed exclusively to assist people with mobility disabilities.

“Some even go so far as to lie down on the rails of the machine and I really wonder how much responsibility these people have,” he said.

The systems require bases to be placed deep into the sand, meaning pressure or impact on the rails can cause structural problems that require adjustment.

Damage to the supporting bases often requires repairs, leaving the equipment out of service while maintenance is carried out.

Annual maintenance costs amount to around €3,000.

Beach management falls under the auspices of municipalities, which are expected to carry out daily checks and minor maintenance, including removing sand, stones and other objects that may prevent the equipment from operating correctly.

Lambrianidis added that more than 40 beaches in Cyprus are equipped with specialised wheelchairs to help people with disabilities access the sea, with lifeguards often assisting users despite this not being part of their official duties.

He called for municipalities to assign specialised personnel to manage accessibility equipment, arguing that responsibility is sometimes placed on beach operators who are already occupied with renting sunbeds and umbrellas.

“It would be better if the municipalities had specialised personnel, because these infrastructures have brought our country and people as tourists,” he said.

Lambrianidis added that accessible beaches have become an important factor for visitors with disabilities, with online discussions increasingly focusing on destinations that provide suitable infrastructure.

He said increased enforcement alone was not the solution, arguing that better management would prevent misuse.

Speaking to Sigma TV on Friday, Andreas Vassiliou who co-founded the Ablebook digital platform, which provides information on accessible facilities and services, further referred to reported incidents of vandalism affecting accessibility infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, in Cyprus we do not have the appropriate education as a society and as a culture on such matters,” he said.