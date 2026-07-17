Summer evenings in Cyprus feel special no matter what, with their gentle breeze, warm nights and lively events. On Friday, July 24, Symeon Winery in Odou village invites music lovers to join artist Eleni Era for a special summer musical evening.

Nestled at an altitude of 1,200m above sea level, this event marks one of the winery’s first cultural initiatives, introducing visitors to a new destination where wine, landscape and contemporary culture come together.

Born in Cyprus and based in Berlin, Era is a pianist and singer-songwriter with extensive activity in Cyprus and abroad over the past ten years. Through her dreamlike aesthetic, she combines piano with atmospheric arrangements and lyrics inspired by self-introspection and the human experience. With two albums and performances on European stages, her live shows have a personal and immersive character.

Her performance at Symeon Winery is curated by The Open Nest Company, which is based in the village of Vavla, as part of an initiative that aims to establish the winery as a meeting point for wine, music and culture.

On the evening, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the new winery, taste its wines and enjoy an evening where the landscape, music and wine coexist harmoniously.

Eleni Era

Live music and wine. July 24. Symeon Winery, Odou village. 8pm. €18 includes one drink. Tel: 96-653002