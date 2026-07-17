Cypriot consumers continued to place large numbers of orders through online platforms such as Shein and Temuafter the introduction of a temporary €3 customs duty, with more than 100,000 parcels recorded during the first 15 days of this month.

The volume of packages is expected to increase further, with authorities estimating that monthly shipments could reach between 200,000 and 250,000 parcels.

Speaking to Alpha TV on Friday, Customs Department spokesman George Constantinou said the duty had not significantly affected consumer demand, as purchases from the platforms remained financially attractive despite the additional charge.

“This is what we were saying from the beginning, that this temporary three-euro tariff will not significantly affect consumer purchases, because it is still advantageous to buy from these platforms,” he said.

The temporary charge applies at a rate of €3 per product category for certain low value imports, meaning a single parcel containing several items from different categories may incur multiple charges.

Constantinou explained that where consumers have not already paid the duty during the ordering process, the charge may be collected by courier companies or the post office upon delivery or collection.

However, he said consumers would not be required to pay the fee if products were shipped from a warehouse within another European Union member state where customs duties had already been paid.

Since July 1, more than 100,000 parcels containing around 400,000 product categories have entered Cyprus, with each parcel containing an average of four to five items.

“Since we have the first fifteen days, we have around 400,000 already times €3, if you calculate it we are around €1.2 million in the first fifteen days,” Constantinou said.

He added that 75 per cent of the revenue would be allocated to the EU, while 25 per cent would remain in Cyprus as administrative costs associated with enforcement.

According to customs data, clothing accounts for the largest proportion of shipments arriving through the platforms, while plastic products also represent a significant portion of imported items.

Constantinou said the increase in declarations for low value packages followed the introduction of a new automated import system, under which platforms submit declarations directly to Cyprus.

Previously, he explained, some companies submitted declarations in other EU member states before parcels were released and transported to Cyprus, meaning they did not require direct declaration to Cypriot authorities.

The customs department said the continued volume of imports demonstrates that the introduction of the temporary tariff has so far had limited impact on consumer behaviour.