€1 million in emergency aid for the cleanup of illegal waste dumping sites was approved by the Council of Ministers on Thursday, the third consecutive year in which such aid has been allocated.

The funding is intended to help reduce fire risks and protect the environment and public health, the agriculture, interior and transport ministries said in a joint announcement on Friday.

Responsibility for identifying and cleaning up illegal waste dumping sites typically lies with local governments.

As part of the #WasteFreeCyprus campaign, €1,001,550.65 in funding for cleanup purposes was allocated in 2024, and €1,219,586.35 was allocated last year.

The funding will be directed to local community service clusters and community councils and prioritised for areas at increased risk of wildfires.

“The immediate removal of illegally dumped waste is a critical prerequisite for protecting the environment, public health, and preventing fires,” the ministries said.

The government has recognised illegal waste dumping as a major issue in recent years.

In February, lawmakers doubled the maximum fines for illegal dumping to €40,000. Additionally, a new GPS system to track owners of waste skips and discourage them from dumping debris into open spaces was delayed in April, but it is now scheduled to begin early next year.

The ministries wrote in the joint announcement that the new funding is “further strengthening efforts to protect the natural environment and human life”.