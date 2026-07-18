If your idea of Cyprus extends only to sandy beaches and resort hotels, Cape Greco may come as a surprise. Located between Ayia Napa and Protaras, Cape Greco National Forest Park is one of the island’s most spectacular natural landscapes, where rugged limestone cliffs meet clear Mediterranean waters, scenic walking trails wind through protected woodland and secluded coves invite visitors to stop for a swim.

Whether you’re planning a morning hike, a photography trip or a full day exploring the coastline, Cape Greco offers a very different experience from the neighbouring resorts. This guide explains everything you need to know before visiting, from the best viewpoints and beaches to practical advice on transport, walking trails and the best time to go.

Quick visitor’s guide

Location Between Ayia Napa and Protaras Best for Hiking, swimming, photography, nature Time needed 2–6 hours Suitable for children Yes, on selected trails Public transport Limited Car recommended Helpful but not essential Best season Spring and autumn

What is Cape Greco?

One point that often causes confusion is the terminology. Cape Greco refers to the dramatic headland on Cyprus’ south-east coast, while Cape Greco National Forest Park is the protected area surrounding it.

Covering more than 380 hectares, the park is valued for its limestone cliffs, native vegetation and coastal ecosystems. It’s also one of Cyprus’ most popular destinations for walking, cycling and outdoor recreation.

Unlike nearby Ayia Napa or Protaras, there are no hotels or large developments within the park itself, helping preserve its natural character.

Is Cape Greco worth visiting?

For most visitors it’s a definite yes.

If you’re looking for organised beaches with sunbeds and cafés, you’ll probably spend more time in Protaras or Ayia Napa.

But if you enjoy walking, dramatic coastal scenery, snorkelling or photography, Cape Greco is one of the best outdoor destinations in Cyprus.

The park is compact enough to explore in half a day, yet varied enough that many visitors return more than once.

Best things to do in Cape Greco

Visit the Sea Caves

The famous Cape Greco sea caves are among the most photographed natural attractions in Cyprus.

Formed by centuries of wave action, the caves can be viewed safely from above via marked paths. Some adventurous swimmers enter the water here during calm conditions, but cliff jumping should only be attempted by experienced individuals and is never without risk.

Boat excursions also pass the caves, offering another perspective.

Walk to the Cape Greco viewpoint

The main viewpoint is an easy walk from the nearby car park and rewards visitors with panoramic views across the Mediterranean.

Sunrise is particularly popular with photographers, while sunset brings softer light and fewer daytime visitors.

Explore the walking trails

One of the highlights of Cape Greco hiking is that there’s something for almost every ability.

The Aphrodite Trail provides a gentle introduction to the park, while longer coastal routes offer more varied terrain and uninterrupted sea views.

Cyclists also make good use of the network of tracks through the forest park.

Swim and snorkel

Although Cape Greco is better known for its cliffs than sandy beaches, the surrounding coastline offers excellent swimming.

Konnos Bay is ideal for families thanks to its sheltered waters, while smaller coves provide quieter spots for confident swimmers and snorkellers.

Watch the sunset

Cape Greco is widely regarded as one of Cyprus’ best sunset locations.

The cliffs facing west provide uninterrupted views across the sea, making late afternoon one of the most rewarding times to visit.

The best beaches near Cape Greco

While the park itself is rocky in places, several excellent beaches lie within or close to its boundaries.

Konnos Bay combines calm, turquoise water with facilities including cafés and sunbeds.

Sunrise at Konnos Bay

Smaller coves within the park appeal to snorkellers looking for quieter surroundings.

For larger sandy beaches, both Protaras and Ayia Napa are only a short drive away.

For more inspiration, see our guide to the best beaches in Cyprus:

https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/10/29/best-beaches-in-cyprus-from-golden-sands-to-hidden-coves

How to get to Cape Greco

By car

Driving remains the easiest option.

The park is around 10 minutes from Protaras and 15 minutes from Ayia Napa, with several free parking areas close to major viewpoints and trailheads.

By bus

Regular buses connect Ayia Napa and Protaras, although visitors should expect a short walk from the nearest stops to many attractions.

By bike

The relatively gentle terrain makes cycling a popular option, particularly during spring and autumn.

On foot

Visitors staying in eastern Protaras can walk into parts of the park, although distances increase significantly once inside.

Best walking trails

Trail Distance Difficulty Highlights Aphrodite Trail 2 km Easy Coastal views Sea Caves Path 1 km Easy Cliffs & photography Coastal Nature Trail 4 km Moderate Wildflowers & viewpoints

Bring sturdy footwear, water and sun protection, as shade is limited across much of the park.

When is the best time to visit?

Spring is arguably the best season, with comfortable temperatures and wildflowers covering the landscape.

Summer is perfect for swimming but hiking is best completed early in the morning or late afternoon.

Autumn combines warm sea temperatures with fewer visitors, while winter offers peaceful walking conditions and excellent visibility after rainfall.

For seasonal advice, see:

https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/12/10/what-is-the-best-time-to-visit-cyprus-a-seasonal-guide-for-travellers

How much time should you spend?

A two-hour visit is enough to see the viewpoint and sea caves.

Half a day allows time for a short hike and a swim at Konnos Bay.

A full day lets you combine several walking trails, beaches and a relaxed lunch in nearby Protaras or Ayia Napa.

Is Cape Greco suitable for children?

Yes, provided you choose shorter trails and supervise children near the cliff edges.

Families often combine a gentle walk with time at Konnos Bay, where calm waters make swimming more suitable for younger visitors.

Practical tips before you go

Carry plenty of water, especially in summer, as facilities are limited once inside the park.

Wear comfortable walking shoes, apply sun protection and avoid climbing over safety barriers near the cliffs.

Swimming is safest from designated beaches rather than directly beneath the sea caves, where conditions can change quickly.

As with all protected areas, visitors should remain on marked paths and respect local wildlife and vegetation.

Suggested Cape Greco itinerary

Start early with the main viewpoint before temperatures rise, then follow one of the shorter walking trails towards the coastline.

Spend late morning swimming or snorkelling at Konnos Bay before enjoying lunch in Protaras.

In the afternoon, visit the sea caves and finish the day watching the sunset from one of the headland’s panoramic viewpoints.

Final Thoughts

Cape Greco offers a side of Cyprus that contrasts sharply with the neighbouring holiday resorts. Rather than organised entertainment, visitors come for dramatic coastal scenery, rewarding walking trails and some of the clearest water on the island.

Whether you have two hours or an entire day, it’s a destination that combines nature, outdoor activity and spectacular views in a way few other places in Cyprus can match.