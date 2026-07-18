By Alexandra Epifaniou and Oliver Wu

A popular jumping location at the Cape Greco sea caves was fenced off in May over safety and environmental concerns. However, during a recent visit, the Cyprus Mail observed multiple groups of people bypassing the fence and taking the potentially dangerous plunge into the sea.

The fence was erected specifically to deter such jumps, primarily because of the number of injuries and even deaths over the years. But not all are dissuaded.

Over the course of an hour, two women stepped easily around the fence before one of them jumped. An Ayia Napa municipality employee seated in a natural arch in the caves just below the top came up to warn the women.

He called someone on his phone, and soon after, another municipal employee came to the scene. But by this time, several young men had also entered the fenced-off area.

The second employee opened a gate in the fence and called for those inside to leave. Only some did. The rest jumped from the cliffs.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that municipal employees do not have authority to stop those who bypass the fence beyond warning them of the risks and calling the police if necessary.

He noted that, even though the fence is not completely effective, the number of people jumping has drastically reduced, and said the situation was under control.

When the fence was erected, the forestry department cited the need to protect the public and rescue teams, as there have been multiple reported deaths and injuries at the sea caves in recent years.

The department also said the rock formation had shown signs of instability and could crumble, but that the fence was temporary.

The fence in place with a sign outlining the dangers of jumping

People visiting the sea caves expressed mixed feelings about the fence.

“It’s just keeping most people safe from the dangers that you have here, so I think it’s a good idea,” one visitor said, a sentiment that several others echoed.

Another said the fence would be better placed if it was “pushed more to the edge, so that it’s safe but you can take more photos here”.

One went as far as suggesting that people should be allowed to jump if they signed a waiver beforehand to acknowledge they were aware of the risks.

Future safety measures at the location have not yet been determined, Kyriacou said, and there is no set plan for the fence to be removed.