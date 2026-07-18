Police seized 1,423 small containers of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, and arrested two people during a coordinated operation in the Ayia Napa nightclub district on Saturday.

Members of the drugs squad (Ykan) inspected four premises, with officers finding and confiscating 1,423 containers of nitrous oxide, a controlled substance, along with 455 balloons and three metal canisters.

Police said the two individuals were arrested for the illegal possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Ayia Napa police are continuing investigations into the case.