The Rolling Stones have landed their 15th number one on the UK Official Albums Chart with their new record “Foreign Tongues”, drawing them level with The Beatles’ tally.

The band’s 25th studio album was released on July 10 and features guest contributions from Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

It also features a special appearance by The Rolling Stones’ late drummer Charlie Watts from one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021.

The veteran rockers last reached number one in the UK Official Albums Chart with their 2023 record “Hackney Diamonds”, which won the Grammy for best rock album.

At the “Foreign Tongues” launch party in London last week, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood said they hoped to take the record on tour.

“Ronnie and I are really into that, so we hope to see everyone on the road,” Jagger, 82, told Reuters.