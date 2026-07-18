Reggae sounds, art finds and a community spirit is coming to Gialia in Paphos this summer. Bringing the ultimate laid-back party vibe is the latest edition of One Love Cyprus Festival, which returns for the third time, bigger and renewed.

Expanding to a five-day experience this year, the festival will bring reggae, dub and sound system culture to Val’s Place between July 29 and August 2, celebrating music, art and community. Two festival days will focus on wellbeing and the following three days will be filled with music – live performances, DJs and more.

Reggae, dub and ska sounds, handmade sound systems, live acts, selectors, workshops, art, crafts and, of course, camping make up the festival’s agenda. Opening the event is the two-day Full Moon Wellbeing Camping experience on July 29 and 30.

Under the full moon, the venue will begin the event with full moon yoga, breathing sessions, workshops, drum circles and group activities that invite participants to unwind, connect with one another and ease into the festival before the three-day music programme begins.

From July 31 to August 2, the One Love Music Festival opens its two stages for a programme of live performances, MCs, selectors and DJ sets celebrating reggae, dub, ska and sound system culture.

This year’s international line-up features artists and sound systems from Cyprus and abroad, headlined by Mexican Stepper from Mexico. Joining him are Dubwize Band ft. Tim Heights, Selecta Kilimanjaro, Eleni D. Starlight, Dub Thomas, Dubophonic Showcase, King of Eye, Timeline, DJ Monday, Silent Kev, Bass Ill, Natty Rise, Sarah Charm, DJ Olga, Suzie Selecta, Mande Morry Drummers, and Mussa DMZ x Minerals, among others.

Alongside the music programme, visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in or watch workshops, stand-up comedy performances and children’s activities, making the festival welcoming not only to reggae enthusiasts but also to families, groups of friends and travellers looking for more than just a concert experience.

Festival-goers can choose from single-day, three-day or five-day tickets, with on-site accommodation available through organised camping, shaded tent areas and spaces for campervans.

Last year’s edition welcomed more than 1,200 visitors and 58 artists from Cyprus and abroad, highlighting the growing community that continues to gather around reggae, dub, sound system culture and the unique camping festival experience.

One Love Cyprus Festival

Reggae, art, music and community festival. July 29-August 2. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.onelovefestivalcy.com