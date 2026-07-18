Temperatures in Nicosia are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for extreme heat between 1pm and 4pm.

The forecasters said the weather will remain mainly clear during the day, with afternoon cloud development bringing the possibility of isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly in Troodos.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 31 degrees Celsius in areas such as Paphos, around 35 degrees in Limassol and Larnaca, and around 28 degrees in Troodos.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 22 degrees in Nicosia, around 23 degrees in Limassol and around 19 degrees in Troodos.

Local mist and low cloud are expected to develop during the early morning hours.

The Met Office said isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur in Troodos on Sunday afternoon, while temporarily increased cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday could also bring brief rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise over the coming days, remaining above seasonal averages.