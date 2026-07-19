This week in CM, there was an article about the phone scams that have been increasing for months. Unfortunately, the correspondent does not offer any link enabling readers to report these.

I have twice reported suspicious calls, once to the police and the other to the phone company. The latest scam was a phone call to my wife (again someone speaking in an American accent) telling her that a speeding fine exists and an arrest warrant has been issued.

These are all from Cyprus phone numbers, though these are no doubt pay-as-you-go, and difficult to trace.

The recent report of an elderly woman losing a huge amount to a scammer points to this being an issue which requires urgent action. Please keep reporting on this matter.

Graham Jackson