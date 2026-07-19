The Cyprus police have done a remarkable job in recent months. The traffic cameras and traffic campaigns have made a noticeable difference.

However, since motorcycle fatalities are still a serious problem in Cyprus, implementing the following actions is bound to reduce motorcycle injuries and deaths:

1. More strictly enforcing display of registration plates on motorcycles. Bikers with hidden identity are more prone to breaking the law (and also having accidents).

Numerous motorcycles either have no registration plates, have registration plates fixed to a hinged “device” which hides the plates when the rider chooses, or registration plates fixed in difficult to see positions obscured under their seats. Surely there is a law governing registration plate visibility?

2. Traffic police should equip themselves to measure noise levels when they encounter noisy vehicles during traffic campaigns. It’s a simple procedure to check using ISO 5130:2019.

The noisy ones are often the reckless, speeding ones. Condoning the ridiculous noise that inconsiderate, young scooter riders make is not clever for various reasons including from a sustainable tourism point of view. Noise pollution is currently a big tourism image buster.

3. Enforcing wearing of helmets. On numerous occasions I have witnessed helmet-less bikers passing police vehicles and no action is taken.

4. Enable average speed measuring between traffic cameras. The speeding between camera equipped intersections is a huge problem particularly at night. This will obviously only work if correct display of registration plates is enforced.