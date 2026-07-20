On a small island, clothes have long memories. A dress can be worn for a few hours and photographed into permanence, recognised months later across another room by someone who remembers not only the woman, but the occasion.

For years, fashion offered one response: buy another.

Elina Lemis offers a more interesting one: give the dress back.

Her company, Wear the Runway, was the first digital designer rental platform introduced in Cyprus. However, its appeal lies less in being first than in the contradiction it understands. Women have not stopped wanting glamour, novelty or the small transformation that occurs when the right dress changes how they enter a room. They are simply becoming less convinced that every transformation requires permanent ownership.

Lemis told the Cyprus Mail that “the biggest shift has been in how women view ownership”. When Wear the Runway launched, designer rental was still unfamiliar to much of the local market. Today, women are more open to the idea that “you don’t have to own something to enjoy it”.

That shift reaches beyond price. Customers are increasingly looking for “accessibility, affordability and sustainability”, while Covid made people more conscious of their spending and consumption. Instead of investing thousands in one designer piece, many now prefer the freedom of wearing something extraordinary “without the long-term commitment”.

Rental asks less of the future. A woman does not have to invent ten more occasions for a dress before allowing herself to enjoy it once.

In Cyprus, however, the idea encounters a peculiarly local unease. Social circles overlap, photographs travel and a dress can be remembered long after the event has ended. Lemis has encountered women who worry that “someone might recognise a dress and realise it was rented”, particularly when the same people repeatedly attend the same social events.

The customer wants the dress to be noticed, but not necessarily its biography.

Wear the Runway therefore displays only part of its collection online, reserving its most exclusive pieces for private appointments. Discretion becomes part of the service, offering clients “a more personal and discreet experience” while allowing the clothes to attract attention without the rental doing the same.

International customers carry fewer reservations. Women from Russia, Ukraine and Lebanon often regard renting as “a smart, modern way to enjoy luxury fashion” and are proud of making that choice. Cypriot attitudes are changing too, with more women beginning to value flexibility and sustainability over ownership.

Nevertheless, the customer balance remains revealing. Around 60 per cent of Wear the Runway’s clientele is non-Cypriot, while approximately 40 per cent is Cypriot. International customers and Cypriots who have lived or studied abroad tend to understand the proposition immediately because they have already encountered similar services.

Demand still moves with the island’s social calendar. April to October is the busiest period, driven largely by the wedding season, while December brings another rise during Christmas. Promotions on handbags keep the incentive to rent alive in quieter months.

The larger force shaping consumption, however, is no longer seasonal. It is digital.

Instagram has made people “more conscious about repeating outfits”, particularly at photographed events. The result can be “a more wasteful approach to fashion”, creating the feeling that every appearance requires another purchase.

Lemis understood that scolding women for wanting something different would solve nothing. In a market with “a real demand for variety”, Wear the Runway allows customers to access several designer pieces for the cost of buying one. It preserves the pleasure of novelty while changing what happens afterwards.

That understanding was one of the main reasons she created the company. Sustainability and accessibility matter, but so does the customer’s desire to experiment. Renting allows her to move between different designers, silhouettes and identities without asking every piece to become a permanent part of her wardrobe.

Before Wear the Runway could rent clothes, however, it had to explain why anybody would want to return them.

Being the first platform of its kind meant “educating the market about the concept itself”. Although clothing rental was already established elsewhere, it remained unfamiliar to most people locally.

For the Cypriot market, there was a learning curve. The work extended beyond promoting another fashion business. It required “changing consumer perceptions and introducing a new way of thinking about fashion consumption”.

The explanation had to be practical. Customers needed to understand that they could access designer pieces without the high purchase cost, find an outfit conveniently for a special occasion and make a more sustainable choice by renting rather than buying.

They also wanted reassurance about “garment quality, hygiene, and the overall rental experience”. Word of mouth gradually made the unfamiliar feel ordinary. Women tried the service, returned the clothes and shared their experiences. Real-life examples became one of the main drivers of Wear the Runway’s growth.

Introducing the responsibility accompanying the model proved easier than Lemis expected. Her answer to how difficult it had been is simple, “Surprisingly, it wasn’t that difficult.”

Customers recognised that the service benefited them by making designer fashion more accessible. In turn, they understood the responsibility that came with borrowing valuable pieces. The model nevertheless depends on “trust, timing and customers taking good care of the pieces”, making clear terms and conditions essential from the beginning.

The contract initially worried Lemis. She feared that it might feel “intimidating or off-putting”, introducing formality into an experience intended to feel personal and enjoyable. Instead, it gave both sides confidence and “created a sense of mutual trust”.

Once customers experienced the service, they became respectful of the garments and comfortable with the rental model. Each piece belonged not only to the woman wearing it now, but also to the woman who might wear it next.

That trust becomes more personal when the boutique arrives at the customer’s home.

Wear the Runway’s “highly personalised service” is built around private appointments rather than an anonymous exchange through a screen. Lemis will “bring the boutique experience to their homes”, arriving with up to 20 carefully selected dresses.

A woman can try every one, choose none and pay nothing. “There is never any pressure to rent”, and the familiar surroundings allow her to feel more relaxed and confident than she might beneath unforgiving boutique lighting.

Often, more than one dress feels right.

A client may rent one piece and remember the others for future occasions. The appointment becomes more than a transaction, creating an enjoyable and memorable experience that continues beyond the event immediately in front of her.

Over time, Lemis learns the customer’s “style, preferences, and needs”. The process stops feeling like a search through stock and becomes an ongoing conversation about how the woman wants to see herself.

That relationship is what separates Wear the Runway from an anonymous online wardrobe. The “human element is incredibly important”, particularly when somebody is choosing an outfit for an occasion that matters to her.

A photograph can display a dress, but it cannot predict “how a garment will truly look, fit, or complement someone” once it meets the body. The piece that appears perfect online may disappoint in the mirror. Another, dismissed on the screen, can become the one the customer cannot stop looking at.

Sometimes, all that separates a woman from the right dress is the confidence to “step outside their comfort zone” and try the silhouette she has already decided is not for her. Those unexpected choices are often the ones in which she feels most like herself.

Digital platforms may provide inspiration, but the personal encounter completes the decision. The screen presents the possibilities. The mirror decides.

Wear the Runway does not position itself against Cyprus’ established boutiques. Instead, it occupies “a new category within Cyprus’s fashion ecosystem”, complementing luxury retail by offering women another route into designer fashion.

Other entrepreneurs attempted online-only and boutique-style rental models, but something in their approach “didn’t click in the Cypriot market”, forcing them to close. Being first created pressure for Wear the Runway to meet expectations from the beginning, but its advantage has been its intimacy.

The dress matters, but so does the woman standing inside it.

The purpose is not to weaken luxury, but to make it “more accessible, more practical” and allow beautiful pieces to be worn and appreciated more than once.

The collection itself reveals two different languages of desire.

Bags speak through recognition. Lemis looks for “timeless appeal, and strong brand recognition”, with Chanel, Dior and Bottega Veneta designs carrying an identity customers immediately associate with luxury.

Understated bags may be equally beautiful, but part of the rental pleasure comes from carrying something “instantly recognisable and special”. The customer is not merely borrowing leather and hardware. She is borrowing the quiet thrill of knowing that everybody knows what it is.

Dresses speak through possibility. Lemis considers “silhouette, quality, versatility, and the occasions they suit”, looking for pieces capable of moving convincingly between different women and different events.

Experience has taught her to distinguish between what will rent and what will not. The ideal piece should be loved and worn repeatedly, rather than spend most of its life hidden in a wardrobe.

Behind that polished collection is an operation made up of unglamorous verbs: collect, clean, inspect, repair, return.

For Lemis, “honesty is the most important value”. Only a few customers have failed to respect the business concept or the agreed rental period, but those encounters changed the way she thinks about growth.

Early in the business, she continued working with disrespectful customers because she feared losing revenue. Experience taught her that “not every customer is the right fit”.

She would rather cultivate a smaller, more niche clientele built on open communication and trust. Her rule is simple: “trust has to go both ways”. Without it, the dress may complete its journey, but the relationship will not.

Sustainability introduces fashion’s most persistent contradiction. People want to consume more responsibly, but they have not stopped wanting glamour, novelty or the feeling of becoming someone slightly different for an evening.

Wear the Runway does not ask them to choose.

Most clients do not initially rent solely because of sustainability. They come because they want the dress. Only afterwards are they often pleasantly surprised to realise that renting rather than buying can also be the more responsible option.

That order matters. At Wear the Runway, “sustainability is never presented as a compromise”. Clients continue to experience the glamour, excitement and pleasure of designer fashion while accessing it in a more affordable and responsible way.

Perhaps the clearest sign of changing attitudes can be found among women who do not need the service financially. Lemis’ best clients are often women who “can easily afford to buy luxury fashion” but see little value in purchasing a designer dress they will wear only once.

For them, renting is “a smart, conscious choice rather than a financial necessity”. It offers flexibility and practicality without compromising on style or quality.

It also offers freedom. Customers can access several exceptional pieces for the cost of buying one, allowing them to experiment with different looks for different occasions without asking every dress to become part of their identity.

There is no single Cypriot rental customer. One woman may want access to luxury, another convenience, sustainability, status or individuality. The answer is “all of the above but not all at once”.

Every customer is different. Some are primarily drawn by status and individuality, while others value convenience or sustainability above everything else. The private appointment reveals which desire brought the woman to the clothes and allows Lemis to tailor the experience accordingly.

The greatest obstacle remains the first rental.

Attracting customers who were completely unfamiliar with the concept has been one of the company’s biggest challenges. Many were accustomed to buying an outfit for every occasion, leaving Lemis to educate before she could sell.

Once women experience the convenience, affordability and sustainability of the service, however, they are often converted. Building that initial awareness and trust remains the difficult part.

What Wear the Runway will become in five years remains open. Business trends evolve, customer habits change and its model may adapt with them.

Its foundation, however, will remain fashion rental and luxury styling. Those are the areas Lemis wants to continue expanding while remaining flexible enough to respond to new trends and customer needs.

For now, its quiet rebellion ends where conventional retail usually begins.

The woman has found the dress. She has worn it, been photographed in it and kept the memory of how it made her feel.

Then she gives it back. The dress returns to the rail, ready for another woman and another room. Fashion has lost none of its power. Desire has not been diminished.

It has simply been released from the obligation to become storage.