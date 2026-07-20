Members of the Cypriot diaspora in the United Kingdom gathered outside the Turkish embassy in London on Monday for a peaceful protest marking the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

The demonstration was organised by the Famagusta Association of Great Britain, which called for the withdrawal of Turkish troops and the return of displaced people to their homes and properties.

Participants also called on the international community to maintain attention on the Cyprus issue and “support efforts towards a solution based on peace and security under the sovereignty of the internationally recognised Republic”.

In a statement, the association said it would continue to raise awareness of what it described as “violations of human rights in Cyprus” and maintain its campaign for justice and the restoration of rights.

“Turkey continues to occupy 37 per cent of our Cyprus, colonise the occupied areas and defiantly ignore United Nations resolutions,” said association president Dr Vasilis Mavrou.

He added that the protest was also held to honour those killed during the events of 1974, as well as missing persons, displaced people and those who remained in the north following the division of the island.

“We honour our missing persons, the trapped, the refugees and all those who kept the hope of return alive,” Mavrou said.

He said the association would continue to demand the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and the withdrawal of Turkish troops.

The protest was attended by members of the Cypriot community in Britain, who carried banners calling for a resolution of the Cyprus problem and the restoration of rights for those affected by the invasion of 1974.