Cyprus’ construction material prices rose further in June, driven by sharp increases in aluminium, plastics and electrical fixtures, according to figures released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday.

The price index of construction materials reached 122.74 units, with 2021 acting as the base year set at 100. This represented a 0.55 per cent monthly increase and a 3.12 per cent rise compared with June 2025.

Across the first half of the year, construction material prices were 1.62 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of 2025.

Metallic products recorded the largest annual increase among the five main categories, rising by 5.02 per cent. The category’s index reached 111.90 units, up 0.52 per cent from May, while its average increase during the January-to-June period was 1.78 per cent.

The rise was led by products made from aluminium and other metals, whose index climbed to 124.30 units. Prices increased by 0.32 per cent during the month, 7.56 per cent year on year and 4.14 per cent during the first six months. Iron and steel products, meanwhile, reached 106.43 units, following increases of 0.63 per cent monthly, 3.76 per cent annually and 0.60 per cent for the January-to-June period.

Prices for wood products, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics rose by 4.07 per cent annually. The broader category reached 125.17 units, recording gains of 0.93 per cent from May and 2.27 per cent during the first half of 2026.

Within that group, plastic products climbed to 132.41 units, with prices increasing by 0.57 per cent monthly, 6.53 per cent annually and 4.66 per cent during the first six months.

Wood products reached 126.91 units after rising by 1.08 per cent from May, 4.38 per cent year on year and 2.13 per cent during the January-to-June period. Chemical products recorded the strongest monthly increase in the table, advancing by 1.29 per cent to 115.82 units. They were also 2.64 per cent more expensive than in June 2025 and 1.54 per cent higher across the first half of the year.

Insulation material prices were unchanged from May at 118.68 units, although they remained 1.16 per cent higher annually and 1.32 per cent above their average level during the corresponding six-month period of 2025.

Electromechanical products rose by 2.99 per cent year on year, with their index reaching 118.62 units. Prices increased by 0.11 per cent from May and by 2.59 per cent during the first six months.

Electrical fixtures were the main source of pressure within the category, reaching 140.51 units following increases of 0.26 per cent monthly, 6.23 per cent annually and 5.20 per cent during the first half.

In contrast, heating and cooling equipment was the only subcategory to record declines across all three comparisons. Its index fell to 94.08 units, down 0.02 per cent from May, 1.67 per cent from June 2025 and 1.02 per cent during the January-to-June period.

Other electromechanical products remained unchanged on a monthly basis at 119.19 units, while increasing by 2.77 per cent annually and 2.23 per cent during the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the minerals category reached 138.99 units, up 0.55 per cent from May, 2.49 per cent year on year and 1.89 per cent during the first six months.

Cement prices rose to 144.09 units, the highest index level among the listed subcategories, after increasing by 0.58 per cent monthly, 3.82 per cent annually and 1.42 per cent during the January-to-June period.

Mineral aggregates reached 138.78 units, recording rises of 0.44 per cent from May, 1.56 per cent from a year earlier and 3.08 per cent during the first half. Stone prices, at 131.89 units, increased by 0.62 per cent monthly, 1.30 per cent annually and 1.54 per cent across the six-month period.

The smallest annual increase among the main categories was recorded in mineral products. Their index reached 126.99 units, up 0.43 per cent from May, 0.61 per cent year on year and 0.30 per cent during the first half.

Cement products rose to 127.36 units, with increases of 0.33 per cent monthly, 0.79 per cent annually and 0.86 per cent during the January-to-June period.

Ceramics, meanwhile, recorded a comparatively strong monthly increase of 0.76 per cent, taking their index to 125.71 units. However, prices were unchanged from June 2025, rising by just 0.01 per cent, while their first-half average was 1.60 per cent lower than a year earlier.