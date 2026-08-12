The team behind the popular Traditional Christmas Market brings a new summer event this month. The Full Moon Market is set to take over the large grounds of Forest Beach, on Dhekelia Rd, Pyla, offering an experience all ages can enjoy.

This is the team’s first summer event, following its much-loved winter markets. Revamped and adapted for the summer season, the market on August 28 and 29 still celebrates local artisans and a magical summer phenomenon – the full moon.

As the summer’s biggest moon rises on August 28, Pyla will welcome local artists who will set up stalls selling their creations, food stands and cocktail bars, vendors selling sweet treats and much more. On both days, the market will run from 5pm to 11pm, offering visitors plenty of time to browse, catch the full moon and enjoy a special summer evening. Live music and DJ sets will add a tuneful note to the evenings, putting visitors in a groovy mood.

Young visitors will also get to enjoy moon and star craft workshops, dreamcatcher making, face painting, a bubble area and hair braiding. Holistic and wellness experiences are on the event’s programme as well, and an activity that stands out at this market is the Wish Upon the Moon installation.

As night falls and the full moon rises above the forest, event-goers will be able to take a quiet moment to make a wish and share it with the moon. They will get to write a wish, hope or intention onto a small tag and hang it beneath the moon at the market’s Wish Upon the Moon space, releasing it into the aether.

The intention behind this is to invite visitors to reflect, dream, send a wish to someone or take a brief moment to feel grateful. All under the glow of the full moon.

Plus, for those in Larnaca who are looking for a way to get to the market venue, a bus service (number 425) will run every 20 minutes, taking passengers from the city to the market for a low fee. Hopping off at Akropoleos Avenue (Dhekelia Rd) will lead visitors to the market, just a one-minute walk away.

Full Moon Market

Artist stalls, music, street food, children’s activities and a full moon wishing space. August 28-29. Dhekelia Rd, Pyla, Larnaca district. 5pm-11pm. €2.50. Free for children under 11 years old. www.forestmarketcyprus.com