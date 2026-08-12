Article Summary: Arthur Hayes, head of Maelstrom, predicts that the Federal Reserve’s initiatives regarding the Japanese yen will drive up the prices of digital assets such as Bitcoin, while EiCrypto cloud mining focuses on providing users with solutions for long-term, sustainable cryptocurrency returns.

Arthur Hayes stated that the Federal Reserve’s plan to help Japan defend the yen would inject fresh US dollar liquidity, which he believes will drive up the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Hayes co-founded BitMEX and now runs the Maelstrom family office. He is renowned for his accurate macroeconomic forecasts, capable of directly linking policy moves by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to cryptocurrency prices.

Arthur Hayes believes that the Federal Reserve may provide US dollar liquidity to Japan in the future via the FIMA Repo Facility to help stabilize the yen’s exchange rate. Japan could exchange its holdings of US Treasuries for dollars, then convert those dollars into yen for injection into the domestic market; this process could further increase dollar liquidity in the market and drive the expansion of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.

This expansion of liquidity bears some resemblance to the market environment during past periods of quantitative easing; as an asset highly sensitive to global liquidity, Bitcoin could consequently find support. Although the Federal Reserve has not yet confirmed whether it will raise the FIMA lending limit, Hayes anticipates a strong possibility of such a policy adjustment. He also revealed that his family office has allocated capital to crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

No one can guarantee the future trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. For holders of digital assets like BTC, the right approach is to enhance asset utilization and adopt diversified investment strategies; this ensures that assets do not simply sit idle but instead generate sustainable, long-term passive income.

New opportunities for digital asset investors: EiCrypto’s sustainable passive income plan via cloud mining

To meet the demand among digital asset holders for greater asset utilization efficiency, cloud mining platforms—exemplified by EiCrypto—are increasingly attracting market attention. Users can access cloud computing power services via mobile phones or computers using mainstream digital assets such as BTC, XRP, and ETH, without the need to purchase specialized mining hardware or bear operational costs related to maintenance, electricity, facilities, and cooling. This offers a more convenient way to explore the potential returns of digital assets.

Join EiCrypto and start earning passive income in just three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Click here to visit the official EiCrypto website and sign up to receive a $15 new-user bonus.

Step 2: Deposit Methods

EiCrypto supports a wide range of mainstream digital assets; you can deposit major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, USDC, XRP, SOL, and BNB.

Step 3: Activate a Contract

Select and activate a cloud mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe requirements.

Popular contract recommendations:

● Entry-level Contract: $100 — 2 days — Total Profit: Approx. $108

● Basic Contract: $500 — 5 days — Total Profit: Approx. $532.5

● Basic Contract: $1500 — 10 days — Total Profit: Approx. $1705.5

● Stable Contract: $5500 — 20 days — Total Profit: Approx. $7050

● Stable Contract: $10000 — 30 days — Total Profit: Approx. $14475

Once the contract is activated, earnings will be automatically settled to your account after 24 hours. Users can choose to withdraw their earnings or reinvest them, thereby achieving long-term, compound growth of their digital assets.

The legitimacy of EiCrypto

Headquartered in the UK, EiCrypto operates in compliance with relevant UK and European regulatory frameworks and continuously enhances its transparency, operational standards, and user protection mechanisms by aligning with regulatory standards such as MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) and MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive).



The platform employs a multi-layered security architecture, including:

Annual financial and security compliance audits by PwC;

Digital asset custody insurance from Lloyd’s of London;

Cloudflare enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection and McAfee® security systems;

AI-driven risk control, multi-layered encryption architecture, and two-factor authentication (2FA).

In conclusion

The digital market is in a constant state of flux, and no one can precisely predict its trajectory; therefore, mastering diverse investment strategies to minimize risk is paramount. The EiCrypt platform’s passive income program effectively helps users mitigate the potential risks associated with digital assets and enhances asset utilization. By moving assets out of a dormant state and leveraging cash-flow-generating mechanisms, users can ensure the continuous appreciation of their cryptocurrency holdings.

If you, too, would like the opportunity to earn $7,000 a day through the EiCrypt cloud mining passive income program…

Please visit the official website.：www.eicrypto.com

Customer Service Email：[email protected]

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