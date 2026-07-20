Consumers can save up to €66.91 on a basket of everyday household goods by choosing lower priced alternatives within the same supermarket, research by the consumer protection service showed on Monday.

The findings are based on a price survey of 60 basic household products across four large supermarkets and show savings of between 26.56 and 35.95 per cent depending on purchasing choices.

The service said the research assessed whether selecting different products within the same category could reduce the overall cost of a typical shopping basket without changing the quantity or type of essential goods purchased.

In one supermarket, the least expensive basket cost €171.05 compared with €232.55 for the most expensive, a difference of €61.50.

In another, the gap reached €65.60, while the largest difference recorded was €66.91, with baskets costing €187.62 and €254.53 respectively.

The smallest difference was €43.49, where the cheapest basket cost €163.74 and the most expensive €207.23.

According to the service, households making similar weekly purchases could save between approximately €174 and €268 each month by consistently choosing lower priced products.

The research also found that reducing shopping costs does not necessarily require buying fewer goods or removing essential items from the basket.

“In many cases, private label products or other more economical options in the same category can be reliable alternatives,” the service said.

It encouraged consumers to compare prices before shopping, describing market research as “an essential savings tool” at a time when the cost of living continues to affect household budgets.

The service said it would continue monitoring prices and providing information to improve market transparency and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.