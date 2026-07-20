Lordos United Public Ltd announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 51 per cent of the share capital of P&S Carton Industries Ltd. This is a strategic investment that expands the Group’s activities in the paper-packaging sector.

The agreement is part of the broader growth plan of Lordos United’s new management, which continues to take dynamic steps, creating significant growth prospects. The goal is to leverage synergies which, by strengthening production capacity and developing new packaging solutions, will meet the ever-evolving needs of the market, both in Cyprus and abroad. At the same time, the agreement will give P&S Carton Industries Ltd a new boost toward even greater growth and dynamic market penetration.

P&S Carton Industries Ltd is the only company in Cyprus engaged in the manufacture of cardboard boxes, offering comprehensive, high-quality paper packaging solutions for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications, such as the food and beverage industry, retail and the pharmaceutical industry. With many years of experience and a specialised workforce, the company has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses in Cyprus, consistently investing in quality, technology, and the development of new packaging solutions.

The two companies are joining forces for a better future, following the global trend toward synergies that ensure a strong market position. The combination of the two companies’ expertise, experience and capabilities will create significant synergies, strengthen their competitiveness and deliver even greater value to customers, partners, employees and shareholders.

Lordos United Public Ltd continues to invest in expanding its operations, with the aim of creating new growth opportunities and strengthening its presence in strategic sectors of the economy.