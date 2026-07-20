Redwolf Ogilvy won a total of 14 awards at the 2024 Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards, highlighted by its win of the Grand Award for Social Media Agency of the Year. The awards ceremony took place on July 10, 2026, at Ayia Napa Marina.

The Grand Award was accompanied by nine Gold and four Silver Awards for campaigns designed and executed for brands across various industries. The awards cover a wide range of digital marketing, from launch strategies and collaborations with content creators to content for TikTok and Reels, video performance and real-time marketing.

Campaigns that received Gold Awards:

Bioten Hydro X-Cell – A Two-Phase Launch of Natural Hydration, in the Best Social Media Strategy for Product / Service Launch category

Frico Cyprus – Cheese Meets Every Creator, in the Most Innovative Use of Content Creators & Influencers category

Sanitas Cyprus – Authentic Stories through Diverse Creators, in the Most Innovative Use of Content Creators & Influencers category

Frico Cyprus – Everyday Moments in Motion, in the Best Use of Reels category

Stoiximan Cyprus – Building a Football Community on TikTok in the Best on TikTok and Most Innovative Use of Content Creators & Influencers categories

OPAP Limassol Marathon 2025, in the Best Real-Time Response / Occasion-based Marketing category

Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon 2024, in the Best Real-Time Response / Occasion-based Marketing category

Eurobank Cyprus – Mple Rewards on TikTok: Speaking the Language of the Platform, in the Best on TikTok category

Campaigns that received Silver Awards:

BU Cyprus – Smart Creativity on a Limited Budget, in the Best Use of Social Media with a Limited Budget category

Eurobank Cyprus – Connect, in the Best Use of Video category

Limassol Marathon – Run the Experience, in the Best Use of Video for Performance Purposes category

Superhome Centre – TikTok that Sells Utility and Inspiration, in the Best on TikTok category

Commenting on Redwolf Ogilvy’s honours, the company’s Head of Digital, Filippos Siakavaras, noted that they “best reflect how we want to work”.

“For every idea that stems from a real human need, we make full use of every platform and create measurable value for brands,” he noted. “Being named Social Media Agency of the Year means a great deal to us, because it recognises the team’s overall work and the consistency that characterises every campaign we undertake.”

Redwolf Ogilvy’s recognition at the 2024 Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards reflect the team’s unwavering commitment to creating modern, targeted and effective digital campaigns, as well as its integrated approach to strategy, creativity and expertise, with the goal of connecting brands with their audiences meaningfully.