The deputy ministry of culture has announced the launch of the ‘Nostos’ support scheme aimed at preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of refugee communities.

The scheme, announced on Monday, seeks to support initiatives documenting the cultural identity, history and traditions of communities displaced following the Turkish invasion of 1974.

According to the deputy ministry, the programme will focus on preserving cultural memory through narratives, customs, architecture, language and collective experiences, while supporting projects that contribute to the continuation of cultural activities.

Eligible applicants include those registered with municipalities in exile, refugee associations, as well as on an individual basis.

The scheme is intended to encourage cooperation between communities and cultural bodies, while supporting documentation, archival work, digital preservation and participatory cultural projects, the deputy ministry said.

Applications must be submitted through the Department of Contemporary Culture’s digital grants platform, which will open on August 24.

Interested applicants will have until September 14 at 2pm to submit proposals, with an information session scheduled for September 1 at the ministry’s office in Strovolos.

The Nostos scheme will support projects across areas including literature, visual arts, music, dance, theatre, traditional culture and cinema.

The ministry said the initiative aims to maintain cultural continuity among displaced communities by supporting actions that preserve collective memory and promote engagement with their heritage.

Funding will be available for proposals implemented by communities, refugee associations and supported individuals or organisations, with projects able to take place in locations determined according to their purpose and requirements.