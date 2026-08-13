Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a record profit of 1.75 ​trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of the ​year, lifted by technology stocks, it said this week.

Investing ⁠the Norwegian state’s revenues from oil and gas production, the fund ​owns on average 1.5 per cent of all listed companies globally, making it the ​world’s largest single investor.

“The result is driven by good returns in the equity market, particularly from Asian technology stocks,” CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement ​accompanying the half-year results.

The fund late on Tuesday announced for the first ​time that it held a 0.05 per cent stake in SpaceX (SPCX.O) worth $1.22 billion as of June 30, ‌in ⁠an updated list of its holdings.

That stake was modest when compared with its other tech holdings.

It held a 1.28 per cent stake worth $62 billion in Nvidia (NVDA.O), a 1.24 per cent stake worth $52 billion in Apple (AAPL.O), a 1.17 per cent stake worth $50 billion in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), ​a 1.27 per cent stake ​worth $35 billion in ⁠Microsoft (MSFT.O) and a 1.7 per cent stake worth $34 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW), fund data showed.

Overall the fund is ​invested in around 7,100 companies globally. It also invests in stocks, ​property and ⁠renewable projects.

SpaceX shares rallied sharply in the wake of its record-breaking IPO in late June, then pulled back sharply as investors questioned whether a lofty ⁠valuation of ​77 times expected revenue could be ​justified.