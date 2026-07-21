A 38-year-old man wanted in connection with the discovery of firearms and ammunition at a residence in Larnaca was arrested on Tuesday during a coordinated police operation.

According to police, the man, an Oroklini resident was located and arrested in a village in the Larnaca district after an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

He is wanted in relation to offences involving the illegal possession and transportation of a firearm and explosives.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Larnaca District Court on Wednesday, where police will request his remand.

The arrest follows a search carried out at a residence in Larnaca last week by members of several police departments after information was evaluated and analysed.

During the court authorised search, officers found and seized two automatic firearms, a pistol and a quantity of cartridges of various calibres.

The items recovered will undergo scientific and forensic examinations to determine whether they were used in previous criminal activity.

The weapons were discovered at the home of an elderly woman, who police said was not believed to be involved in the case.

Investigators have been focusing on her grandson, who was wanted in connection with the findings.

Police spokesman Kyriakos Theodorou previously said the suspect had allegedly used the residence to conceal the weapons and described him as “well known to the police for various cases”.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the weapons remain ongoing.