Cypriot fencer Alexandros Tofalidis will represent Cyprus at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, with his foil competition taking place on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old athlete arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the tournament, where he will compete in the qualifiers in the 11th pool against some of the world’s leading fencers.

A total of 172 athletes are taking part in the foil event, with 117 competitors set to advance to the knockout stage.

The elimination rounds will begin on Wednesday and continue until the final on Saturday, July 25.

Tofalides, currently ranked 98th in the world, reached the last 64 at last year’s World Championships, where he finished 54th overall.

The Cypriot fencer also competed at the European Fencing Championships last month, finishing among the top 50 athletes.

In preparation for the world event, Tofalides took part in an exhibition match in London between the Lansdowne Club Mayfair and the New York Athletic Club, held as part of events marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Following the World Championships, Tofalides will continue his international season with appearances at the Mediterranean Games and the Commonwealth Fencing Games.

His participation in Hong Kong forms part of his continued efforts on the international fencing circuit, representing Cyprus at major competitions.