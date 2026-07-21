The Met Office has issued an orange warning for extreme high temperatures, with inland areas expected to reach 43C on Wednesday.

The warning was issued on Tuesday and will be in force from 12pm until 5pm on Wednesday.

According to the department, maximum temperatures are forecast to climb to around 43C in Nicosia, while temperatures in Troodos are expected to reach approximately 32C.

An orange warning is issued when exceptionally high temperatures are expected to pose an increased risk to public health, particularly for vulnerable groups and those exposed to the heat for prolonged periods.

The warning comes as Cyprus continues to experience an extended heatwave, with authorities urging the public to take precautions during the hottest part of the day.