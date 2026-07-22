Keve signs partnership with Elpida foundation to support children

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Elpida Charitable Foundation for Children with Cancer and Leukaemia, marking the start of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening health, social cohesion and humanitarian support in Cyprus.

According to the announcement, the agreement confirms the two organisations’ shared commitment to promoting initiatives that enhance human health, social solidarity and humanitarian assistance.

The chamber explained that the memorandum is founded on the common principles of protecting every person’s right to health, prevention, medical and psychosocial care, and a dignified standard of living without discrimination.

Under the partnership, the two organisations will develop joint initiatives in the fields of public awareness, education, humanitarian assistance, medical and psychosocial care, as well as palliative support.

The cooperation will place particular emphasis on children with cancer and leukaemia, their families, survivors of serious illnesses and other vulnerable groups in society.

“Social contribution is an integral part of Keve’s mission,” said Keve president Stavros Stavrou.

“Through this partnership with the Elpida Foundation, we seek to make a meaningful contribution to strengthening initiatives that support children and their families, while at the same time raising awareness within the business community about important issues relating to health and social solidarity,” he added.

“We are convinced that cooperation between public, private and social sector organisations can create genuine added value for society,” Stavrou continued.

Elpida Foundation president Loizos Loizou said the agreement marked the beginning of an important strategic partnership that would strengthen the support provided to children with cancer and leukaemia and their families.

“The signing of this memorandum of cooperation with Keve marks the beginning of an important strategic partnership that will help strengthen the support we provide to children with cancer and leukaemia and their families,” Loizou said.

“We are joining forces to promote prevention, early diagnosis, equal access to high-quality healthcare services and psychosocial support, with the aim of offering greater hope and better prospects to those who need them most,” he added.

Finally, Keve said the memorandum represents the beginning of a close collaboration between the two organisations, united by a common vision of developing initiatives that strengthen social solidarity, promote health and create a meaningful and lasting positive impact on Cypriot society.