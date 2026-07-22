The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it had accepted the listing of 50,000 13-week Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus, following an auction held on July 20, 2026.

The bills form the seventh issue, Series 2026, running from July 24, 2026 to October 23, 2026.

Each bill has a nominal value of €1,000, taking the total issue value to €50 million.

The exchange also approved the simultaneous entry of the bills into the Central Depository and Central Register, in line with the relevant provisions of the law governing those systems.

The issue date for the bills is July 24, 2026. Their trading code on the bond market will TB13G26, while the ISIN is CY0241490818.

The bills do not carry interest, the exchange added in its announcement.

Trading in the new government securities is due to begin on Friday, July 24, 2026.