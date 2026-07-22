A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Nicosia.

The detention orders were issued by the Nicosia district court to facilitate police investigations into the attack, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim was found in an area of Nicosia at around 4am with an abdominal wound following an assault.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains under treatment. Doctors have said his condition is no longer life-threatening.

The 38-year-old is being investigated in connection with the attack, while the 34-year-old woman faces allegations of aiding and abetting a felony.

Both were arrested under court warrants and appeared before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.