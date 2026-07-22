A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Nicosia.

The incident happened at around 4am on Tuesday when officers were called to the scene and found the victim with an abdominal injury following an attack.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains under treatment. Doctors say his condition is no longer life threatening.

The 38-year-old was arrested under a court warrant, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a serious offence.

Both suspects were due to appear before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.

Nicosia CID is continuing its investigation.