An investigation is underway after bathers reported what appeared to be sewage in the sea at Timi beach on Wednesday, prompting concerns over water quality and public health.

The reports led Timi deputy mayor Giorgos Polykarpou to visit the beach and inspect the area after complaints from members of the public.

According to those at the scene, sewage was visible in the water, raising concerns about the safety of swimming and the possible source of the pollution.

Bathers called on the relevant authorities to “immediately examine the issue”, investigate the cause of the apparent contamination, carry out water quality tests and, if necessary, take measures to protect public health and keep the public informed.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Polykarpou confirmed he was aware of the incident and said an investigation is underway.

Timi beach, also known as Kathari Beach (Clean Beach), is located around three kilometres from the village in the Paphos district.

Accessible via a dirt road, it is known for its shallow, clear waters and is a popular destination for swimmers seeking a quieter stretch of coastline.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the reported pollution or whether any precautionary measures will be introduced while investigations continue.