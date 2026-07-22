The Limassol-Paphos highway towards Paphos was closed near Paramali following a collision involving a passing vehicle and a road marking machine at a roadworks site.

The crash happened at around 11am, with police officers attending the scene to assist motorists, manage traffic and investigate the incident.

Traffic is being diverted onto the old Limassol-Paphos road via the Paramali exit. Drivers can rejoin the motorway at the Avdimou or Pissouri entrances.

Police are advising motorists to drive carefully, slow down, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and adhere to officers’ instructions while the road is closed.