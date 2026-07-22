Residents of Limassol are preparing to protest against the planned shopping mall in Ayios Athanasios, after the cabinet approved a planning dispensation for the new shopping centre estimated to cost €95 million.

The ‘Alliance for Limassol’ announced on Wednesday that a demonstration would take place on Friday, at 6pm on Ayios Athanasios Avenue, outside the Jumbo store parking area.

The statement called on members of the public to oppose the decision, which it lambasted for having been taken “without sufficient consideration of the city’s existing problems”.

The initiative said the protest aimed to send “a strong message to the government” over concerns that the development could worsen traffic congestion and affect the quality of life of residents.

The proposed mall, backed by CAC Papantoniou Ltd and Swillmatch Ventures Ltd, is expected to include around 28,434 square metres of commercial space with 90 shops, restaurants and a cinema.

The project is supported by a group that includes companies behind Nicosia Mall, Athienitis Supermarkets, the Zorpas Group, the Voici La Mode Marks & Spencer Group and Jumbo Trading Ltd.

Cabinet approved the project despite objections from Amathounta municipality, Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis as well as the technical chamber (Etek).

The government said the development would help balance commercial activity between the western and eastern parts of Limassol, arguing that My Mall already serves the western side of the city.

According to the cabinet’s reasoning, the area where the mall will be built is already undergoing a transition towards offices, superstores and other commercial activity, making the project compatible with existing development.

Traffic has been the main source of opposition, with the public works department having found that parts of the existing road network were already operating above capacity, with saturation levels reaching up to 138 per cent at some junctions.

Under the approved conditions, developers must complete a series of road improvements before the mall opens, including new roundabouts, widening sections of Ayios Athanasios Avenue and constructing a new pedestrian crossing.

The project also includes €500,000 in compensation measures, with funds allocated for environmental and community projects, road improvements in the industrial area and affordable housing initiatives in Limassol district.

Amathounta mayor Kyriakos Xydias criticised the decision, saying local authorities had been ignored and calling for the publication of environmental and commercial impact studies. He questioned whether the approval could damage the city’s existing commercial centre.

Armeftis also opposed the development, arguing that the compensation measures were insufficient to address its potential effects.

Etek recommended rejecting the licence because of traffic concerns, while Limassol traders warned that the mall could place further pressure on smaller businesses.

Akel accused the government of prioritising “specific economic interests rather than the environmental, social and developmental needs of Limassol”, while the Ecologists described the decision as “scandalous” and said it would consider legal action.

Volt argued that the Ayios Athanasios junction was already among the busiest areas in Cyprus, carrying around 90,000 vehicles daily, and called for a wider traffic study covering surrounding developments.

The ‘Alliance for Limassol’ said it wanted a sustainable development approach, improved green infrastructure and immediate action to address congestion, calling on all those concerned to join their protest.