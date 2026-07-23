Building children’s mental resilience from early-years education has become a central priority as schools expand support services to address mental health, bullying and violence, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Michaelidou said schools are placing greater emphasis on equipping pupils with the skills to recognise risks, seek help and maintain their mental wellbeing from preschool rather than waiting until adolescence.

“For us, it is very important to have mentally resilient students,” she said.

She explained that resilience extends beyond protecting children from visible dangers such as substance abuse and online risks.

“It has more to do with the mental strength that they must have to be able to talk to experts, to be able to ask for help to stay mentally healthy,” she said.

She said the ministry has strengthened both the legal and educational framework for tackling school violence, introducing protocols designed to support pupils rather than existing only on paper.

“The results and data provided by the police regarding the complaints that are made already show that children speak, and speak at school primarily,” she said, adding that pupils increasingly confide in teachers regarding violence at home and other personal difficulties.

While schools play an important role, she stressed they cannot replace specialist services.

“Although schools and teachers do deal with children, ultimately, they are not the police, and a school is not a mental health centre,” she said.

The ministry has also expanded pastoral support within schools by strengthening the role of form tutors, allowing them dedicated time to discuss issues affecting pupils outside normal classroom teaching.

Michaelidou said her ministry is evaluating reforms to strengthen school counselling services, enabling students to seek support directly from counsellors, with a pilot programme has already been introduced in primary schools.

At the same time, she said that work is under way to upgrade educational psychology services, including increasing the availability of psychologists in schools.

She also remarked upon the importance of cooperation between schools and families, saying children’s wellbeing depends on consistent support both at school and at home.